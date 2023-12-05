Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

New details released in case involving former Beaufort Co. Administrator Eric Greenway

New details released in case involving former Beaufort Co. Administrator Eric Greenway
New details released in case involving former Beaufort Co. Administrator Eric Greenway
By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C (WTOC) - The 14th circuit solicitors office is asking South Carolina’s attorney general to open grand jury investigations into two Lowcountry cases.

One case is related to potential public corruption in Colleton County and the other is in Beaufort County.

An official from the solicitor’s office says the case referenced in the letter is about former Beaufort County Administrator Eric Greenway. Back in September, the Beaufort County Council fired Greenway from his position.

Reasons the County Council gave for Greenway being fired included tens of thousands of dollars in misspent funds entering contracts with conflicts of interest and even creating a new, non-budgeted job for a woman he had a personal relationship with. That job had a six-figure salary.

Right now, Greenway is being investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. The investigation is under review by the Public Integrity Unit, an investigative agency that deals with situations that include public corruption.

Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone sent a letter to the state’s Attorney General last week, asking for the State Grand Jury to join in on the investigation.

The letter says quote, “In short, the State Grand Jury possesses considerably broader investigative authority than individual county grand juries.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police find two men dead at Amaranth, Perth Street
Savannah Police find two men dead at Amaranth, Perth Street
Talmadge Bridge
Talmadge Bridge closed Sunday night for person in crisis
Man injured after shooting on White Bluff and Montgomery Cross Road
Man dead after shooting on White Bluff and Montgomery Cross Roads
57th and Bull Street
Police respond to shots-fired call at Bull, 57th streets
Police lights
Northbound I-516 reopen between I-16, Ogeechee Rd. after multi-vehicle crash

Latest News

FILE PHOTO
Effingham Co. commissioners discuss public library funding, operations
New details released in case involving former Beaufort Co. Administrator Eric Greenway
New details released in case involving former Beaufort Co. Administrator Eric Greenway
Walthourville residents voting for mayor during runoff election
Claudia Rodriguez
Wayne Co. woman arrested and charged with killing her husband