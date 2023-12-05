New details released in case involving former Beaufort Co. Administrator Eric Greenway

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C (WTOC) - The 14th circuit solicitors office is asking South Carolina’s attorney general to open grand jury investigations into two Lowcountry cases.

One case is related to potential public corruption in Colleton County and the other is in Beaufort County.

An official from the solicitor’s office says the case referenced in the letter is about former Beaufort County Administrator Eric Greenway. Back in September, the Beaufort County Council fired Greenway from his position.

Reasons the County Council gave for Greenway being fired included tens of thousands of dollars in misspent funds entering contracts with conflicts of interest and even creating a new, non-budgeted job for a woman he had a personal relationship with. That job had a six-figure salary.

Right now, Greenway is being investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. The investigation is under review by the Public Integrity Unit, an investigative agency that deals with situations that include public corruption.

Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone sent a letter to the state’s Attorney General last week, asking for the State Grand Jury to join in on the investigation.

The letter says quote, “In short, the State Grand Jury possesses considerably broader investigative authority than individual county grand juries.”

