Over 2 million join Savannah Bananas ticket lottery for 2024 world tour

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There have been over two million entries in the 2024 Banana Ball World Tour ticket lottery list, according to the Savannah Bananas owner.

Jesse Cole posted to social media that the 2024 ticket lottery list closed with 2,020,464 entries.

Cole said in the post, “To see numerous cities with over 100,000 people wanting to go, is something we won’t take for granted. We are fired up. But now we want to make sure these people have the most fun they’ve ever had at a sporting event and want to come back for many years to come.”

The 2024 Banana Ball World Tour begins in Tampa Bay, Fla. on Feb. 8.

