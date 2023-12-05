Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Over 2 million join Savannah Bananas ticket lottery for 2024 world tour

(thesavannahbananas.com)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There have been over two million entries in the 2024 Banana Ball World Tour ticket lottery list, according to the Savannah Bananas owner.

Jesse Cole posted to social media that the 2024 ticket lottery list closed with 2,020,464 entries.

Cole said in the post, “To see numerous cities with over 100,000 people wanting to go, is something we won’t take for granted. We are fired up. But now we want to make sure these people have the most fun they’ve ever had at a sporting event and want to come back for many years to come.”

The 2024 Banana Ball World Tour begins in Tampa Bay, Fla. on Feb. 8.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police find two men dead at Amaranth, Perth Street
Savannah Police find two men dead at Amaranth, Perth Street
Talmadge Bridge
Talmadge Bridge closed Sunday night for person in crisis
Man injured after shooting on White Bluff and Montgomery Cross Road
Man dead after shooting on White Bluff and Montgomery Cross Roads
57th and Bull Street
Police respond to shots-fired call at Bull, 57th streets
Police lights
Northbound I-516 reopen between I-16, Ogeechee Rd. after multi-vehicle crash

Latest News

Georgia Southern football gets new Cornerbacks Coach
Clay Helton
Georgia Southern to play in college football’s first bowl game of 2023
Georgia Southern to play in college football’s first bowl game of 2023
Atlanta was previously announced as the host of the opening match on June 20, 2024.
U.S., Argentina national teams coming to Atlanta during Copa America 2024