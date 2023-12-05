Pooler city manager Robert Byrd resigns

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - After almost 20 years in the position, Pooler City Manager Robert Byrd has decided to resign.

The decision was announced during executive session and then approved in Monday’s city council meeting.

Robert Byrd, a lifelong Pooler resident, was appointed City Manager back in 2004. His tenure spanning the explosive growth the city has seen.

“It was certainly shocking, I wasn’t expecting Robbie to step down,” said Councilmember Aaron Higgins.

Councilmember Higgins is wrapping up his first term of being an elected official. He said that Byrd was there to help him through the learning experience.

“I had certainly hoped that we could figure out what to do as far as a working relationship goes, you know, it’s a whole new council. Essentially, we got a new mayor and we have a couple of new councilmembers coming in, but Robbie felt this was a good time to move on,” said Higgins.

The current mayor of Pooler, Rebecca C. Benton, is also wrapping up her time as a city leader. She wasn’t available to meet for an interview, but sent the following statement, saying quote:

“The City of Pooler is the loser with the mutual separation as of December 31, 2023 of its City Manager, Robbie Byrd. Robbie has done a remarkable job as City Manager over the past 21 years. I feel he cannot be replaced with a person possessing Robbie’s talents and connections. I personally am very sad. This ends a chapter in the history of the City of Pooler, Ga.”

Councilmember Higgins said the incoming council is having preliminary conversations about finding a new city manager.

