GUYTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Residents in Guyton will be heading to the polls Tuesday for a runoff election.

The city’s mayoral position is still up for grabs.

Incumbent Russ Deen and Andy Harville are competing for the spot.

Polls will close at 7 p.m.

