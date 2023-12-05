Sky Cams
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson addresses recent increase in gun violence

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson spoke on the recent incidents of gun violence in the community and how they are continuing to invest in safety during his weekly press conference Tuesday.

“We will continue to do what we can... as a matter of fact, we believe that the technology that we have employed, that we have invested in will hopefully lead us quickly to apprehend those quickly who were involved in these senseless acts of violence. I understand that there has been some good information, some good intel out there and we will continue to follow those leads to make sure that those who pull triggers in our community our brought to justice.”

