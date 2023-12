SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two men have died in Savannah Monday night.

The Savannah Police Department said they responded to a shooting at Amaranth Avenue and Perth Street at about 6:20 p.m.

When police arrived, they found two men dead.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

