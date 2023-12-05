Solicitor asks for grand jury investigation into Colleton Co. public corruption

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office on Monday asked South Carolina’s attorney general to open grand jury investigations into public corruption in two counties.

Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone requested the investigations into two unrelated cases. One from Beaufort County and the other from Colleton County.

Attorney General Alan Wilson on Monday agreed to take over the investigations.

The request for an investigation in Colleton County comes from the recent wiretapping arrest of former county technology director Jeffrey Hill. Hill, the son of Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill, was arrested on Nov. 21. He is accused of abusing his position to listen and record a private conversation on July 20, 2023.

Stone says both cases have been under investigation by the Public Integrity Unit.

The unit works with the First Circuit Solicitor’s Office and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate cases of alleged public corruption, officer-involved shootings and use of force issues.

Stone says the state grand jury’s ability to compel sworn testimony can be helpful in public corruption cases.

