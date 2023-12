SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A seafood restaurant is closing along River Street.

Tubby’s Seafood will close at the end of December, according to a post on the restaurant’s social media page.

Tubby’s has been open on River Street for 25 years.

Well, we were struggling with how to release this sad news, but our kind friend Jesse Blanco helped us find a way. ... Posted by Tubby's Seafood River Street on Monday, December 4, 2023

