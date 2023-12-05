Sky Cams
Walthourville residents voting for mayor during runoff election

(Atlanta News First)
By Anna Stansfield
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The mayoral runoff in Walthourville is Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Voters will cast their ballots at Victory Baptist Church. On the ballot they’ll see Larry Baker, the incumbent mayor, and Sarah Hayes, who is currently a city council woman for post 5.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and elections officials encourage everyone who can, to get out and vote.

Officials say in recent years, they’ve developed a much more efficient process for voters, so even if you only have a few minutes to stop by, they say it shouldn’t be an issue.

“We’ve gotten this process down to a precise almost exact science. During our early voting, it was a rapid experience let’s put it that way. The average wait time you didn’t have any and it was about two to three minutes when you went it and cast your ballot and processed in,” Liberty County Board of Elections Chief Registrar Ronda Walthour said.

And to keep up with that speed, Walthour said during the municipal elections in November, they were able to count and release results about 30 minutes after the polls closed. She’s hoping to keep up that efficiency Tuesday.

Please click here to check election results.

