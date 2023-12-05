Wayne Co. woman arrested and charged with killing her husband

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman has been arrested and charged with killing her husband, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they responded to a home on Overstreet Road in reference to someone being shot on Dec. 3.

Claudia Rodriguez was arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and cruelty to children in the 3rd degree.

Police say Rodriguez is at the Wayne County Detention Center.

Anyone with information is asked to call 912-427-5970 or 912-427-5993.

