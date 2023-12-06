Sky Cams
City of Beaufort launches new app to help residents report maintenance issues

By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, S.C (WTOC) - A new app in the city of Beaufort makes public works requests as easy as taking a picture.

The City of Beaufort has launched its SeeClickFix app which allows anyone in the city to quickly report issues like potholes or storm water flooding.

The process of reporting an issue is as simple as the name all you need to do is see a problem, click a photo and the city will get to work fixing it.

That traffic light that I snapped a photo of was one of the first requests that someone made when the app launched yesterday. City Officials say they’ve acknowledged the request but they can also tell you directly in the app.

Submissions go to the Public Works department, and also get redirected to the proper supervisor of the respective department.

“If you see a broken bench within a park, it goes straight to my parks supervisor as well, if you see a traffic signal that’s having issues it goes straight to our traffic supervisor,” Nathan Farrow said.

Once you download the app, all you need to do is allow location access to submit an issue. There is no need to create an account. Photos submitted are automatically tagged with their location, speeding up the process on both ends.

“It gives a quicker method for us to see the issues as they arise and it allows my supervisors access to instantly see what’s going on throughout the city.”

Click here to launch the app.

