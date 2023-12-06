Sky Cams
City of Beaufort to vote for new mayor next week

By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The next mayor of Beaufort will be decided next week.

The special election for the city of Beaufort’s next mayor will be held in just six days. While you have until Friday to early vote at the Beaufort County Board of Voter Registration and Elections, there will be four different polling locations on the day of the election.

Those locations are the Charles L. Brown Activity Center, Love House Ministries, Beaufort Middle School’s Gym, the County’s Public Works Department, and the Lady’s Island Elementary School Gym. The two candidates of the special election are former city council members Mike Sutton and Phil Cromer.

When it comes to voting in the special election, the advice from officials remains the same - know where your polling locations are and bring a valid form of ID.

WTOC spoke with Sutton and Cromer, and you can find both of their interviews in the election center.

