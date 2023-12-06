Cold air moves in Thursday ahead of a warmer, wetter weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Grab a light jacket this morning!

It's cool out this morning with widespread 40s away from the coast! pic.twitter.com/RsuWDCnxZl — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) December 6, 2023

It’s nice and cool this morning with widespread 40s away from the coast. We’ll remain mostly clear with temperatures warming only to the upper 50s by lunchtime. Highs will only be near 60 degrees this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. It’ll be a breezy day with wind gusts over 20 miles per hour during the midday hours. The wind will calm down this evening with 40s returning after dinnertime.

Thursday morning will be our coolest this week, Savannah will be in the mid 30s in the morning, but some of our far inland communities should plan on a brief freeze! Unless you live right at the coast, frost will be possible during the morning. Thursday will be another cooler day, with highs only reaching about 60 degrees.

Warmer air works its way in heading into the weekend. We’ll start Friday a few degrees warmer, making it to the mid 60s Friday afternoon.

This weekend, a warm front will lift on Saturday, leading to highs back in the low to mid 70s. Go ahead and plan on widespread rain Sunday as our next cold front moves in. We could even see a storm or two, but severe weather is not expected. If you have outdoor weekend plans, Saturday looks to be the much nicer day!

Sunday’s cold front will usher in another round of cooler air, dropping us from highs in the lower 70s on Sunday to the upper 50s on Monday. The cooler air will stick around through the middle of next week.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.