Creative Coast holds holiday mixer and fundraiser

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:59 PM EST
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday night, the Creative Coast partnered with Expansive Workspace for its fourth annual Holiday Mixer and Fundraiser.

The event included food, drinks and a raffle - all going toward children in the area!

Proceeds will support Girls Code Savannah, a STEM-based program run by Creative Coast that provides free coding camps and classes for girls in Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools.

“We keep growing our program so we’re really excited and it works with middle school girls who getting to learn how to code while leveraging high school girls to be the teaching assistant. So, we believe in inspire, educate, do, teach, and we’re kind of doing that in that program,” said Jennifer Bonnett, the executive director of the Creative Coast.

Bonnett says they expect to teach over 200 girls in their programs this year.

