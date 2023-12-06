Effingham Co. commission discusses proposed ordinance involving guns

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A packed Effingham County Commission meeting and a full overflow room Tuesday night.

A reading of an ordinance proposed involving guns and how the county can better notify the sheriff’s department.

At the beginning of the meeting, the chairman moved up the agenda item due to the number of people that came out to oppose this ordinance.

The ordinance in question went into effect in 1997 and said that it is illegal to discharge a firearm within a 300-yard radius of a place where someone is living without getting permission from them. While the commission was proposing to make changes to it, some members of the community called for it to be completely removed.

“The way that this ordinance is written if you left it wide open, and you need to throw this ordinance away and come up with something different that is clearly defined and doesn’t take our rights away.”

Ultimately, the commission did not vote on this agenda item but instead stated that they would want to look at the state law, the county ordinance, and have a workshop meeting.

Allowing the public, so to speak, and ask questions to help the commission decide whether to adjust the current ordinance from 1997 or start over and completely remove the ordinance.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.