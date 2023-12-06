Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Effingham Co. commission discusses proposed ordinance involving guns

Effingham County Board of Commissioners
Effingham County Board of Commissioners(WTOC)
By Lindsey Stenger
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A packed Effingham County Commission meeting and a full overflow room Tuesday night.

A reading of an ordinance proposed involving guns and how the county can better notify the sheriff’s department.

At the beginning of the meeting, the chairman moved up the agenda item due to the number of people that came out to oppose this ordinance.

The ordinance in question went into effect in 1997 and said that it is illegal to discharge a firearm within a 300-yard radius of a place where someone is living without getting permission from them. While the commission was proposing to make changes to it, some members of the community called for it to be completely removed.

“The way that this ordinance is written if you left it wide open, and you need to throw this ordinance away and come up with something different that is clearly defined and doesn’t take our rights away.”

Ultimately, the commission did not vote on this agenda item but instead stated that they would want to look at the state law, the county ordinance, and have a workshop meeting.

Allowing the public, so to speak, and ask questions to help the commission decide whether to adjust the current ordinance from 1997 or start over and completely remove the ordinance.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police find two men dead at Amaranth, Perth Street
Savannah Police find two men dead at Amaranth, Perth Street
Talmadge Bridge
Talmadge Bridge closed Sunday night for person in crisis
Man injured after shooting on White Bluff and Montgomery Cross Road
Man dead after shooting on White Bluff and Montgomery Cross Roads
57th and Bull Street
Police respond to shots-fired call at Bull, 57th streets
Police lights
Northbound I-516 reopen between I-16, Ogeechee Rd. after multi-vehicle crash

Latest News

THE News at 11
Effingham Co. commission discusses proposed ordinance involving guns
FILE
Effingham Co. commission votes to approve agreement with Live Oak Library
Savannah Police find two men dead at Amaranth, Perth Street
Savannah Police find two men dead at Amaranth, Perth Street
Johnny Hollman died following on Aug. 10 arrest.
Lawsuit: Tow truck driver’s actions were ‘direct and proximate’ causes toward deacon’s death during APD arrest