Effingham Co. commission votes to approve agreement with Live Oak Library

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Commission voted Tuesday night to approve their current Intergovernmental Agreement, or IGA, with the Live Oak Library.

This vote first came before the commission at the last meeting on November 21.

That agenda item prompted Monday night’s workshop questioning of the Library and Library officials.

Tuesday night, Commissioner Roger Burdette, who called for the workshop, made the motion to approve with the IGA.

