Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Effingham Co. commission votes to approve agreement with Live Oak Library

FILE
FILE(FILE)
By Lindsey Stenger
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Commission voted Tuesday night to approve their current Intergovernmental Agreement, or IGA, with the Live Oak Library.

This vote first came before the commission at the last meeting on November 21.

That agenda item prompted Monday night’s workshop questioning of the Library and Library officials.

Tuesday night, Commissioner Roger Burdette, who called for the workshop, made the motion to approve with the IGA.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police find two men dead at Amaranth, Perth Street
Savannah Police find two men dead at Amaranth, Perth Street
Talmadge Bridge
Talmadge Bridge closed Sunday night for person in crisis
Man injured after shooting on White Bluff and Montgomery Cross Road
Man dead after shooting on White Bluff and Montgomery Cross Roads
57th and Bull Street
Police respond to shots-fired call at Bull, 57th streets
Police lights
Northbound I-516 reopen between I-16, Ogeechee Rd. after multi-vehicle crash

Latest News

Effingham County Board of Commissioners
Effingham Co. commission discusses proposed ordinance involving guns
THE News at 11
Effingham Co. commission discusses proposed ordinance involving guns
Savannah Police find two men dead at Amaranth, Perth Street
Savannah Police find two men dead at Amaranth, Perth Street
Johnny Hollman died following on Aug. 10 arrest.
Lawsuit: Tow truck driver’s actions were ‘direct and proximate’ causes toward deacon’s death during APD arrest