Holidays at the Davenport House

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we step into the holidays you can step back in time to experience Christmas in Savannah in the 19th century.

We were at the Davenport House Wednesday on Morning Break.

They have special holiday tours this weekend. The Yuletide tours on Friday and Saturday offer the chance to see the house at night and experience holiday traditions of the 19th century. This includes the newly opened Urban Enslaved exhibit, to see what the holiday would have been like for those living downstairs.

Then on Saturday from 1 to 4, the offer family-friendly tours and holiday crafts for the Holiday Family Day.

