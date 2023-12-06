Hyundai of America donates $100K to the Dwaine and Cynthia Willet Children’s Hospital

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A very special car came by the Dwaine and Cynthia Willet Children’s Hospital at Memorial Health in Savannah Wednesday.

Hyundai of America donated $100,000 to the Children’s cancer program at the hospital.

The company says part of the money from every car they sell goes into their Hope on Wheels Program.

They say it’s part of their efforts to give back to the communities where they work.

“This is a community, right, and that’s what we, we’re a very large corporation but we like to go into these small communities and do what we do best, which is, what we can do, which is give out a lot of money, so we encourage everyone to give to their local charities and they will benefit these families. It is the season of giving.”

After the presentation, a ceremony was done where kids decorated the car with their handprints.

Why handprints?

Memorial says they serve as a visible reminder of the children whose care will be funded by the grant.

