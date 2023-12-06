Man indicted by federal grand jury after making bomb threats toward 2 places in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been indicted by a federal grand jury after authorities say he made bomb threats towards two places in Savannah, including us at WTOC.

The Department of Justice says 27-year-old Mohammed Afaneh has been charged with two counts of false information and hoaxes.

According to the indictment, the suspect posted on social media that bombs were set to go off at the WTOC TV station and at the Islamic Center in Savannah.

Police determined both were fake threats.

The FBI says people who know Afaneh claimed he was suffering from mental health issues and drug use.

The indictment says the FBI started looking into Afaneh when a tipster claimed Afaneh made posts stating he had met with members of Hamas and was willing to kill and die for them.

Afaneh was eventually found and arrested in Louisville, Kentucky.

Several emergency agencies worked with us during the threat to make sure our staff and station were safe.

The FBI continues to investigate.

