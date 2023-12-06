Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Man indicted by federal grand jury after making bomb threats toward 2 places in Savannah

(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been indicted by a federal grand jury after authorities say he made bomb threats towards two places in Savannah, including us at WTOC.

The Department of Justice says 27-year-old Mohammed Afaneh has been charged with two counts of false information and hoaxes.

According to the indictment, the suspect posted on social media that bombs were set to go off at the WTOC TV station and at the Islamic Center in Savannah.

Police determined both were fake threats.

The FBI says people who know Afaneh claimed he was suffering from mental health issues and drug use.

The indictment says the FBI started looking into Afaneh when a tipster claimed Afaneh made posts stating he had met with members of Hamas and was willing to kill and die for them.

Afaneh was eventually found and arrested in Louisville, Kentucky.

Several emergency agencies worked with us during the threat to make sure our staff and station were safe.

The FBI continues to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police find two men dead at Amaranth, Perth Street
Savannah Police find two men dead at Amaranth, Perth Street
Claudia Rodriguez
Wayne Co. woman arrested and charged with killing her husband
Edward Lawrence Sr. turned 103 on Nov. 29.
Man celebrating 103rd birthday says he lived so long because he ‘minded his own business’
Talmadge Bridge
Talmadge Bridge closed Sunday night for person in crisis
Tubby's Seafood River Street
Tubby’s Seafood closing on River Street

Latest News

Darius Rucker attends a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on...
South Carolina native Darius Rucker receives star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Ashley Wood
Savannah officer reinstated, demoted to civilian position with city after being fired over 2021 murder case
Ashley Wood
Fired Savannah Police officer appeals to get job back
Former city councilman Phil Cromer shares why he wants to run for Beaufort mayor
Former city councilman Phil Cromer shares why he wants to run for Beaufort mayor