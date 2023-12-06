Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Mike Pence added to Trump’s Georgia indictment witness list: report

More than 100 witnesses may be called in Donald Trump’s Fulton County election interference trial.
By Tim Darnell
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former Vice President Mike Pence may be called to testify against the man under who he served for four tumultuous years in the White House.

CNN is reporting that Fulton County prosecutors have added Pence as one of the witnesses in their election subversion case against Donald Trump.

Pence, according to the network, has not been considered of having a significant role in the Georgia case, but has appeared before a grand jury in special counsel Jack Smith’s probe into Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 general election.

In Atlanta, Trump is charged alongside others — including former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows — with violating the state’s anti-racketeering law by scheming to illegally overturn his 2020 election loss.

The indictment, handed up in August, accuses Trump or his allies of suggesting Georgia’s Republican secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, could find enough votes for him to win the battleground state; harassing an election worker who faced false claims of fraud; and attempting to persuade Georgia lawmakers to ignore the will of voters and appoint a new slate of Electoral College electors favorable to Trump.

CNN is reporting Fulton County prosecutors’ witness list includes up to 150 names, among them being Pence.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is hoping to begin Trump’s Georgia trial in August, but Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who is overseeing the trial, expressed doubts last week about that timeline.

FULL COVERAGE: DONALD TRUMP'S GEORGIA INDICTMENT
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking...

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police find two men dead at Amaranth, Perth Street
Savannah Police find two men dead at Amaranth, Perth Street
Claudia Rodriguez
Wayne Co. woman arrested and charged with killing her husband
Edward Lawrence Sr. turned 103 on Nov. 29.
Man celebrating 103rd birthday says he lived so long because he ‘minded his own business’
Talmadge Bridge
Talmadge Bridge closed Sunday night for person in crisis
Tubby's Seafood River Street
Tubby’s Seafood closing on River Street

Latest News

Walthourville residents voting for mayor during runoff election
THE News at 5:30
Walthourville residents voting for mayor during runoff election
Runoff election Tuesday for Guyton mayor
THE News at 4:30
Runoff election Tuesday for Guyton mayor
Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta.
Georgia lawmakers meet to redraw legislative, congressional maps