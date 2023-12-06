Mike Pence added to Trump’s Georgia indictment witness list: report

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former Vice President Mike Pence may be called to testify against the man under who he served for four tumultuous years in the White House.

CNN is reporting that Fulton County prosecutors have added Pence as one of the witnesses in their election subversion case against Donald Trump.

Pence, according to the network, has not been considered of having a significant role in the Georgia case, but has appeared before a grand jury in special counsel Jack Smith’s probe into Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 general election.

In Atlanta, Trump is charged alongside others — including former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows — with violating the state’s anti-racketeering law by scheming to illegally overturn his 2020 election loss.

The indictment, handed up in August, accuses Trump or his allies of suggesting Georgia’s Republican secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, could find enough votes for him to win the battleground state; harassing an election worker who faced false claims of fraud; and attempting to persuade Georgia lawmakers to ignore the will of voters and appoint a new slate of Electoral College electors favorable to Trump.

CNN is reporting Fulton County prosecutors’ witness list includes up to 150 names, among them being Pence.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is hoping to begin Trump’s Georgia trial in August, but Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who is overseeing the trial, expressed doubts last week about that timeline.

