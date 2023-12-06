Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Pizza Hut is rewarding delivery drivers with free pizza

Pizza Hut launches Reverse Delivery doormat to gift pizza to delivery drivers.
Pizza Hut launches Reverse Delivery doormat to gift pizza to delivery drivers.(Pizza Hut)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Pizza Hut says it plans to give $100,000 worth of free food to delivery drivers this month.

“Many of us look to delivery drivers to deliver joy during the holiday season,” said Lindsay Morgan, CMO at Pizza Hut. “This was our chance to give some cheer back in the form of a delicious meal for delivery drivers to enjoy during their busiest time of the year.”

Pizza Hut has created 250 “reverse delivery” doormats that feature a code that delivery drivers can scan to redeem a gift card code from Pizza Hut.

The doormats can be ordered at shopatpizzahut.com from Dec. 6 through Dec. 10.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police find two men dead at Amaranth, Perth Street
Savannah Police find two men dead at Amaranth, Perth Street
Claudia Rodriguez
Wayne Co. woman arrested and charged with killing her husband
Edward Lawrence Sr. turned 103 on Nov. 29.
Man celebrating 103rd birthday says he lived so long because he ‘minded his own business’
Talmadge Bridge
Talmadge Bridge closed Sunday night for person in crisis
Tubby's Seafood River Street
Tubby’s Seafood closing on River Street

Latest News

FILE - A McDonald's golden arches is shown at restaurant in Havertown, Pa., Tuesday, April 26,...
McDonald’s burger empire set for unprecedented growth over the next 4 years with 10,000 new stores
Trouble in Toyland Report
‘Trouble in Toyland’ report highlights dangers associated with recalled and counterfeit toys
FILE - Republican presidential candidates from left, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie,...
How to watch the fourth Republican presidential debate and what to look for
Darius Rucker attends a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on...
South Carolina native Darius Rucker receives star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Photo of Steven Oscar Iguess, 49, of Welsh, who went missing on Nov. 23. He is a part-time...
Body of missing officer found weeks after vanishing while boating