Savannah Christian Football prepping for first state title game in 12 years

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been a dozen years since Savannah Christian played for and won a state football championship.

They topped Landmark Christian in the old Georgia Dome back in 2011. Wednesday afternoon will be the program’s first time in the Benz. They’ll be up against a team that’s no stranger to winning championships.

The other sideline will play host to Cedar Grove, a program that’s in a stretch of four state titles in seven years. The identity of Savannah Christian has been scoring points. They’re averaging well over 30 in the first two quarters this season. To beat a team like Cedar Grove, it’ll have to be a full four-quarter effort.

“We really believe in the beginning of each half. Scoring early in each half is very important in high school football.” said Savannah Christian Head Coach Baker Woodward. “Now, they obviously haven’t listened to me in the beginning of the second half yet. Against Peach County, we jumped out early. Morgan County, we had a lead going into halftime. Lumpkin County had a lead. Carver, we had a really nice lead, then all the sudden it goes away. In terms of Cedar Grove, we have to score early. It’s really important that we start both halves really well.”

It’s been more than two months since the Raiders lost a football game. It’s because of a team-first mentality.

“Our guys have been playing good football at the right time. We talk about the difference of good teams and great teams, and I think the difference with our guys is that we really want to get the job done, and we don’t care who does it. That’s the beautiful part of a great team, is that we don’t have a lot of guys that wat all the stats. Our toughest victory of the postseason was at home, and then our other opponents were a long way away, but we played really well and hopefully we’ll play well on the road one more time in the Mercedes Benz.”

