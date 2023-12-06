Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Savannah Ghost Pirates trade Darian Skeoch to Adirondack Thunder

Darian Skeoch
Darian Skeoch(Savannah Ghost Pirates)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Ghost Pirates trade defenseman Darian Skeoch to the Adirondack Thunder in exchange for future considerations.

Skeoch, 26, appeared in 47 games with Savannah over the past two seasons, recording two goals and seven assists.

He was named an alternate captain during the 2022-23 season and retained his captaincy at the start of the 2023-24 campaign.

Skeoch is in his fourth professional season following his debut with the Indy Fuel in 2020. He has appeared in 130 career ECHL games, registering 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) and 322 penalty minutes.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police find two men dead at Amaranth, Perth Street
Savannah Police find two men dead at Amaranth, Perth Street
Claudia Rodriguez
Wayne Co. woman arrested and charged with killing her husband
Edward Lawrence Sr. turned 103 on Nov. 29.
Man celebrating 103rd birthday says he lived so long because he ‘minded his own business’
Talmadge Bridge
Search continues for 3rd ID soldier that was in crisis on the Talmadge Bridge
Tubby's Seafood River Street
Tubby’s Seafood closing on River Street

Latest News

Over 2 million join Savannah Bananas ticket lottery for 2024 world tour
Georgia Southern football gets new Cornerbacks Coach
Clay Helton
Georgia Southern to play in college football’s first bowl game of 2023
Georgia Southern to play in college football’s first bowl game of 2023