Savannah High hosts adaptive turkey trot

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thanksgiving may be over but two local schools decided it wasn’t too late to get in a turkey trot.

Wednesday, students from Savannah High and Johnson High’s adaptive learning programs took to the track for a little friendly competition.

“This is our second annual adaptive turkey trot,” said Sol C. Johnson High School Transition Specialist Candace Vamvakaris.

It’s a day they’ve had circled on their calendar for months.

“Students have been practicing for this event since October,” Vamvakaris explains.

After being postponed due to weather in November, the day was finally here.

“Half I’m nervous and half I’m excited,” said Savannah High junior Kylah Frazier.

Students in the Adaptive Learning Programs getting registered, signed in, and stretched out just as you would for any other race.

“We wanted this process to be as realistic as possible,” says Vamvakaris.

Bringing in Johnson High this year to give more students the chance to participate and add a bit of extra motivation.

“I get to go compete against other schools and my classmates. That’s amazing,” said Savannah High Sophomore Tyesha Demery.

Students were given the opportunity to run or walk.

“I’m walking I did running last year,” said Frazier.

“How was running last year?” WTOC asked.

“Terrible, quite terrible,” Frazier responded with a laugh.

But that doesn’t mean walkers weren’t out to win.

“I’m a fast walker, so I can feel confident in myself a little bit,” said Frazier.

Building that sense of confidence is exactly what days like this are about.

“I hope that they just feel so proud of themselves. They work hard each and every day and sometimes our students don’t get the recognition they deserve,” said Vamvakaris.

So, while this race was meant to be just like any other it so clearly wasn’t.

Because while typically it’s not how you start but how you finish, in this case just getting started was far more important than how they finished.

“I just want our community and other schools in the district to see that our students are capable. They put a lot of effort into what they do and to just have a day that shines on them is what I want to see,” Vamvakaris said.

Organizers say they hope to continue the Adaptive Turkey Trot next year and hope to add more schools and events to it as well.

