Savannah non-profit helps U.S. Army veteran get new car

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was an unforgettable day for one Army veteran in need of a car. Geico and a local automotive repair shop came together to gift him one.

“Excitement. Happiness. Whether or not if I want to cry or not. It’s just, it’s all over the place. I’m just ecstatic,” said Brett Mymo, a U.S. Army veteran.

Mymo, a car-less veteran typically has to rely on public transportation to get from point A to point B. Wednesday, that all changed as Geico teamed up with Savannah’s Caliber Collision Auto Body repair shop to give him this car.

“I’ll be able to go wherever I want whenever I want, when I want to go. If I’m off for a weekend and I want to be able to go spend it on the beach and go and look at the pier and the sunrise to come up, I can do it,” said Mymo.

Caliber Collision’s employees jumped on the opportunity to help the veteran out. They did a full refurbishing of his car.

Some say the special circumstances raised spirits during the repair itself.

“It means the world to be a part of something like this because we know that we’re making a difference in somebody’s life,” said Dustin Eckhart, the general manager of Caliber Collison.

This was all made possible because of My Veteran’s Place Savannah. The non-profit works with auto repair shops citywide to find deserving recipients of the vehicles.

The organization’s CEO says Mymo, who still suffers from service-related injuries, was the ideal candidate to receive the gift.

“Without a doubt, he was the very first one that came up because we knew he was working so that means he was able to pay any type of insurance or anything that comes with the vehicle and that he was going to make sure that he does everything right to maintain this vehicle,” said Faye Prescott, the CEO of My Veteran’s Place Savannah.

Wednesday’s gift surely was a special day for Mymo.

“It makes me feel that people out there care. And, you know, they’re going to try their best to do anything they can for you. And this right here... This is absolutely wonderful. I mean... Like I was telling everybody, I can’t wait to get it out on the road,” said Mymo.

And when it came time for Mymo to test out his new ride, a honk of approval as he rode off into the sunset.

