Savannah officer reinstated, demoted to civilian position with city after being fired over 2021 murder case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A decision has been made after a fired Savannah Police Department officer appealed to get her job back.

Ashley Wood was fired after she was accused of making up information that led to an arrest in a 2021 murder case.

Charges were eventually dropped against the man when the attorneys said Wood made up evidence and lied about seeing the man on security video.

Wood’s attorney said she did not intentionally lie, but was overworked and made a mistake when writing her report.

Wood appealed her firing to the Savannah Civil Service Board.

The board made the decision to reinstate Wood, but demote her to a lower civilian position with the City of Savannah.

The man that was arrested is now suing Wood and the City of Savannah for money lost and grief suffered during the two years he was in jail.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.