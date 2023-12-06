Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Savannah officer reinstated, demoted to civilian position with city after being fired over 2021 murder case

Ashley Wood
Ashley Wood(Savannah Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A decision has been made after a fired Savannah Police Department officer appealed to get her job back.

Ashley Wood was fired after she was accused of making up information that led to an arrest in a 2021 murder case.

Charges were eventually dropped against the man when the attorneys said Wood made up evidence and lied about seeing the man on security video.

Wood’s attorney said she did not intentionally lie, but was overworked and made a mistake when writing her report.

Wood appealed her firing to the Savannah Civil Service Board.

The board made the decision to reinstate Wood, but demote her to a lower civilian position with the City of Savannah.

The man that was arrested is now suing Wood and the City of Savannah for money lost and grief suffered during the two years he was in jail.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police find two men dead at Amaranth, Perth Street
Savannah Police find two men dead at Amaranth, Perth Street
Claudia Rodriguez
Wayne Co. woman arrested and charged with killing her husband
Edward Lawrence Sr. turned 103 on Nov. 29.
Man celebrating 103rd birthday says he lived so long because he ‘minded his own business’
Talmadge Bridge
Talmadge Bridge closed Sunday night for person in crisis
Tubby's Seafood River Street
Tubby’s Seafood closing on River Street

Latest News

Darius Rucker attends a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on...
South Carolina native Darius Rucker receives star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Man indicted by federal grand jury after making bomb threats toward 2 places in Savannah
Ashley Wood
Fired Savannah Police officer appeals to get job back
Former city councilman Phil Cromer shares why he wants to run for Beaufort mayor
Former city councilman Phil Cromer shares why he wants to run for Beaufort mayor