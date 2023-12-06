Sky Cams
SCCPSS board of education to vote on rezoning proposal

By Anna Stansfield
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of students could be moving to new buildings for class next year.

That all depends on Wednesday night’s vote from the Savannah-Chatham County Public School Systems Board of Education on a rezoning proposal.

People from the community along with board members were able to hear an in depth presentation from superintendent Dr. Denise Watts Long-Range Facilities Plan.

This plan was first proposed in November.

It introduces rezoning measures to keep up with school capacity limits and safety concerns.

One school that’s set to be the most impacted by these changes is Gould Elementary School.

Right now, Gould Elementary is over capacity. The current plan is to keep about 500 students there, with about 400 others going to New Hampstead K-8.

Dr. Watts says this plan will help financially, but money isn’t the main goal.

“Over two years we believe that this plan will save the district 2.6 million. I’m excited about the 2.6 million, but I want to go back to say there is no way you can monetize student learning time. I wish there was a number. It would be well more than 2.6 million,” said Dr. Watts.

The future of Gould is something that parents have expressed a lot of concerns about recently.

We’ll let you know what the board decides.

