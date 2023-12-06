SCCPSS Superintendent Dr. Watts discusses her first 100 days on the job

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The superintendent of the Savannah Chatham County Public School System discussed her first 100 days on the job Wednesday.

Board members had a chance to hear from Dr. Watts as she presented different strengths and challenges she has seen the school system have face throughout her first 100 days.

Dr. Watts says during her first months as superintendent her goal was to learn about the values of the community while listening to the concerns of parents, teachers and students.

Some of the strengths she saw included the school system’s focus on improving reading rates, its strong commitment to pre-k education and better test scores, especially in math and science.

Some challenges she says the school system needs to work on include growing support for special education and bilingual programs for students, improving reading proficiency rates and finding ways to better prepare students for the changing environments all around them.

“Savannah Chatham County is growing. We have a new Hyundai plant that is in our backyard, industries are coming to our city in a way that we have not experienced over many years and it is important that our students not only have access to the pathways and the courses, but beginning in kindergarten, we have to begin to build those skills that translate across any career, any load secondary opportunity,” Dr. Watts said.

Dr. Watts emphasizes that while she’s learned a lot in her first 100 days. She is ready to continue working hard to continue working towards improvement within the Savannah Chatham County School System.

