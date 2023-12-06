Small Business Association Corporation holds luncheon and awards ceremony

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Small Business Association Corporation of Savannah wrapped up the year by celebrating the holidays, as well as celebrating local businesses.

The organization is a non-profit that provides small business loans to businesses in southeast Georgia and throughout the lowcountry in South Carolina as well.

Wednesday, the group hosted their annual holiday luncheon and awards ceremony. The CEO, Victoria Saxton, said the banquet is an opportunity to thank their partners and lenders, as well as to recognize local businesses who have grown over the past year. Saxton also says she hopes the event will help people learn more about their work.

“This is very special. This is one of our biggest celebrations every year. It gives us a chance to really sit down and appreciate everybody who has contributed to the success and to also help grow new relationships for those who are interested in being a part of this great organization to provide support and the need for small businesses in the community.”

Awards were presented in four categories: Small Business Lender of the Year, Micro Entrepreneur of the Year, T.McCoy Cornerstone Award and Michael Bunn, Sr. Memorial Rising Star Award.

