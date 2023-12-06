Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Small Business Association Corporation holds luncheon and awards ceremony

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Small Business Association Corporation of Savannah wrapped up the year by celebrating the holidays, as well as celebrating local businesses.

The organization is a non-profit that provides small business loans to businesses in southeast Georgia and throughout the lowcountry in South Carolina as well.

Wednesday, the group hosted their annual holiday luncheon and awards ceremony. The CEO, Victoria Saxton, said the banquet is an opportunity to thank their partners and lenders, as well as to recognize local businesses who have grown over the past year. Saxton also says she hopes the event will help people learn more about their work.

“This is very special. This is one of our biggest celebrations every year. It gives us a chance to really sit down and appreciate everybody who has contributed to the success and to also help grow new relationships for those who are interested in being a part of this great organization to provide support and the need for small businesses in the community.”

Awards were presented in four categories: Small Business Lender of the Year, Micro Entrepreneur of the Year, T.McCoy Cornerstone Award and Michael Bunn, Sr. Memorial Rising Star Award.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police find two men dead at Amaranth, Perth Street
Savannah Police find two men dead at Amaranth, Perth Street
Claudia Rodriguez
Wayne Co. woman arrested and charged with killing her husband
Edward Lawrence Sr. turned 103 on Nov. 29.
Man celebrating 103rd birthday says he lived so long because he ‘minded his own business’
Talmadge Bridge
Talmadge Bridge closed Sunday night for person in crisis
Tubby's Seafood River Street
Tubby’s Seafood closing on River Street

Latest News

Tubby's Seafood River Street
Tubby’s Seafood closing on River Street
The Port of Savannah’s Mason Mega Rail Terminal, the nation’s largest on-port intermodal...
Georgia Ports Authority approves building new rail terminal in northeast part of state
David Cauley
Bringing snowboarding to the South: Savannah native wants to grow favorite winter sport
SCAD students design artwork for new water towers near Hyundai mega site