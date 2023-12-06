South Carolina native Darius Rucker receives star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - South Carolina native and music star Darius Rucker received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

Darius Rucker first achieved success in the music industry as lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the Grammy Award-winning band Hootie & the Blowfish.

He then went on to pursue a country music career, releasing his first COuntry solo album in 2008.

Rucker was inducted as a Grand Ole Opry member in 2012 and in 2014 he won his third career Grammy Award. The band that started it all, Hootie and the Blowfish was formed at the University of South Carolina and is reuniting on tour in 2024.

