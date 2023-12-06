Sky Cams
South Carolina native Darius Rucker receives star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Darius Rucker attends a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on...
Darius Rucker attends a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - South Carolina native and music star Darius Rucker received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

Darius Rucker first achieved success in the music industry as lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the Grammy Award-winning band Hootie & the Blowfish.

He then went on to pursue a country music career, releasing his first COuntry solo album in 2008.

Rucker was inducted as a Grand Ole Opry member in 2012 and in 2014 he won his third career Grammy Award. The band that started it all, Hootie and the Blowfish was formed at the University of South Carolina and is reuniting on tour in 2024.

