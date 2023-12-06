Top Teacher: Devon Zimmerman

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - She teaches special needs students at Liberty County High School and she is helping to bring out their skills and build their confidence through love and support. Meet Devon Zimmerman... this week’s WTOC Top Teacher.

“Everyday is different. They’re super sweet, everyday. Everyday is different, we are not expecting the same thing everyday.”

Devon Zimmerman teaches special education classes at Liberty County High School.

“We do a lot of learning. Obviously we work on personal care services, social skills, anything that they are going to need for when they graduate, they leave high school. So they can get a job, be independent of themselves, so they can get a job.”

Zimmerman has been in the classroom for eight years.

“It’s just really awesome to tell the parents, ‘hey, guess what your child did today.’ They are like, ‘no way,’ and you are like, ‘yeah they did.’ You get to share that with them.”

Principal Debra Frazier says, “Miss Zimmerman is a phenomenal teacher. She’s very dedicated. She has a heart for the children that she works with that means a whole lot. She communicates very well with parents, and she takes care of the total child.”

“The days that you get to see those aha moments, and those goals they get to master, it’s like this is it, this is exactly why we go through those hard times, those breakthroughs, to get to those shining moments. it’s really worth it,” says Zimmerman.

