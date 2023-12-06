Sky Cams
Two suspects enter guilty pleas as part of 2021 murder case

(Storyblocks)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two suspects have entered guilty pleas on charges related to a 2021 murder case.

Javaris Roundtree negotiated a plea deal for voluntary manslaughter. The murder charges against Roundtree were dropped as part of the plea deal.

He was sentenced to 20 years with credit for time already served.

A second suspect, Carlos Tyriek Roundtree, entered a guilty plea for tampering with evidence. He was sentenced to 10 years with two years to serve and eight years on probation.

Both were arrested in connection with a missing person’s case in Savannah. Charles Vinson was reported missing in April 2021 and was found deceased on Julia Law Street in Savannah five days later.

A third suspect, Aalyiah Nycole Jahnique Duncan, was also arrested. She is charged with murder, and according to Chatham County court records, has a jury trial scheduled in 2024.

