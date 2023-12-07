Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Annual Christmas tree lighting held at Fort Stewart

Annual Christmas tree lighting held at Fort Stewart
Annual Christmas tree lighting held at Fort Stewart(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Families got into the holiday spirit Wednesday night at Fort Stewart with their annual tree lighting!

There were lots of fun activities for the kids.

There was even a special appearance from Santa and his elves.

One man told WTOC that tonight is important because it helps to remember and celebrate our troops that aren’t able to be home for the holidays.

“So this is very important, because this kind of reunites them with other family members who have the same experiences as well who are going through the same thing as the families that are deployed. This kind of gets them out of their home and come together and say, ‘hey oh wow I can share this story that you know my spouse is deployed and we’re kind of going through the same thing together’ and we can come together and support each other during this time,” said Sergeant Eli Capindo.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police find two men dead at Amaranth, Perth Street
Savannah Police find two men dead at Amaranth, Perth Street
Claudia Rodriguez
Wayne Co. woman arrested and charged with killing her husband
Talmadge Bridge
Search continues for 3rd ID soldier that was in crisis on the Talmadge Bridge
Edward Lawrence Sr. turned 103 on Nov. 29.
Man celebrating 103rd birthday says he lived so long because he ‘minded his own business’
Tubby's Seafood River Street
Tubby’s Seafood closing on River Street

Latest News

Brett Mymo
Savannah non-profit helps U.S. Army veteran get new car
THE News at 4:30
Savannah High hosts adaptive turkey trot
Small Business Association Corporation holds luncheon and awards ceremony
Small Business Association Corporation holds luncheon and awards ceremony
Hyundai of America donates $100K to the Dwaine and Cynthia Willet Children’s Hospital