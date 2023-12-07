Annual Christmas tree lighting held at Fort Stewart

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Families got into the holiday spirit Wednesday night at Fort Stewart with their annual tree lighting!

There were lots of fun activities for the kids.

There was even a special appearance from Santa and his elves.

One man told WTOC that tonight is important because it helps to remember and celebrate our troops that aren’t able to be home for the holidays.

“So this is very important, because this kind of reunites them with other family members who have the same experiences as well who are going through the same thing as the families that are deployed. This kind of gets them out of their home and come together and say, ‘hey oh wow I can share this story that you know my spouse is deployed and we’re kind of going through the same thing together’ and we can come together and support each other during this time,” said Sergeant Eli Capindo.

