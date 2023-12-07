Atlanta Gas Light helps Santa visit children at Memorial Health

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Santa and his elves have been very busy this holiday season getting ready for Christmas.

But Thursday, he made a very special visit to a local children’s hospital.

Patients at Memorial Health were greeted with cheer and presents from Mr. Claus himself.

Atlanta Gas Light makes this happen each year. They collect the toys and then hand them out to patients who have to stay and get treatment.

The operations manager for the company says they want to make patients Christmas’s a little easier for them and their families.

“It means a lot to me, it means a lot to this team. Nothing superficial about it. You get here, you get upstairs, you see what it means to these families. Holidays are historically a joyous time and it really reminds you how thankful you oughta be when you come to this hospital,” said operations manager Chris Carter.

Carter says they were able to collect around 5,000 toys this year.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.