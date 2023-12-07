Beaufort Police Chief announces retirement

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - Beaufort’s Police Chief Dale A. McDorman has announced his retirement.

The city says Police Chief McDorman will retire from the force January 26th. McDorman has been with the department since 1995.

He was named interim chief in July 2020 after Chief Matthew Clancy passed away. A few months later, he was selected as chief.

During his time with the department, McDorman established its first K-9 program. He also worked to get more school resource officers in schools in Beaufort.

City manager Scott Marshall says he plans to appoint Deputy Chief Stephenie Price as interim Chief after McDorman leaves.

The city will conduct a search to replace McDorman.

The city manager says it will include input from residents and city council.

