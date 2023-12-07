Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Beaufort Police Chief announces retirement

Dale McDorman
Dale McDorman(City of Beaufort)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - Beaufort’s Police Chief Dale A. McDorman has announced his retirement.

The city says Police Chief McDorman will retire from the force January 26th. McDorman has been with the department since 1995.

He was named interim chief in July 2020 after Chief Matthew Clancy passed away. A few months later, he was selected as chief.

During his time with the department, McDorman established its first K-9 program. He also worked to get more school resource officers in schools in Beaufort.

City manager Scott Marshall says he plans to appoint Deputy Chief Stephenie Price as interim Chief after McDorman leaves.

The city will conduct a search to replace McDorman.

The city manager says it will include input from residents and city council.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Talmadge Bridge
Search continues for 3rd ID soldier that was in crisis on the Talmadge Bridge
Claudia Rodriguez
Wayne Co. woman arrested and charged with killing her husband
Ashley Wood
Savannah officer reinstated, demoted to civilian position with city after being fired over 2021 murder case
Edward Lawrence Sr. turned 103 on Nov. 29.
Man celebrating 103rd birthday says he lived so long because he ‘minded his own business’
Man indicted by federal grand jury after making bomb threats toward 2 places in Savannah

Latest News

Travis Washington
Teenager indicted for murder by Chatham Co. grand jury
City of Savannah
Savannah City Council approves budget for 2024
Ashley Wood
Savannah officer reinstated, demoted to civilian position with city after being fired over 2021 murder case
New NCNW president Rev. Shavon Arline-Bradley is tackling disparities in women’s health,...
Georgia lawmakers pass new maps | Judge to rule on them soon
SCCPSS board of education holds off on vote for rezoning proposal