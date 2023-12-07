Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after items stolen from church’s Nativity scene

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Pembroke Christian Church had a number of different items stolen from the building’s Nativity scene.

Bryan County investigators are calling on county residents to assist them in their investigation.

“Our community really thrives on accountability,” said Sgt. Jennifer Fleming with the Bryan County Sheriff’s Department.

The Bryan County Sheriff’s Department is on the search for those who stole from the Pembroke Christian Church’s Christmas display.

The church’s pastor, Reverend Robbie Thomas, says the items - some wise men and an angel - were stolen in broad daylight Wednesday. He doesn’t know who took them, but he is pleading for the stolen items to be returned.

“These particular items were given to us a by a dear saint of us who’s no longer with us. They’ve been here at least 25 years. And they have real meaning for the people of our Church and for our community,” said Reverend Thomas.

The Bryan County Sheriff’s Department says that with the city having more churches than restaurants, it’s a tight-knit community and they hope because of that someone saw or heard something.

“As much as they want to help, if they want to remain anonymous, we respect that. As long as it leads us to an end goal that we want to reach. That’s all we really care about,” said Sgt. Fleming.

If you or someone you may know has any additional information about the incident, you can contact their office by calling them at 912 653-5252.

The Bryan County’s Sheriff’s Department is asking the individuals involved to please come forward at this time.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.