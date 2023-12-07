Sky Cams
Cold morning, warmer this weekend

WTOC First Alert Weather
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:49 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Grab a jacket, this morning will be our coolest this week!

Many of us are waking up to 30 this morning away from the coast! Savannah will be in the mid 30s during the morning commute, our far inland communities should plan on a brief freeze around daybreak! Unless you live right at the coast, frost will be possible during the morning. After our cold start, temperatures warm to the mid 50s at lunchtime with highs in the lower 60s. We’ll quickly fall back into the 50s by dinnertime with another chilly evening ahead.

Warmer air works its way in heading into the weekend. We’ll start Friday a few degrees warmer, but still seeing some upper 30s for our inland communities during the morning commute. Friday afternoon will be closer to average, with highs in the mid to upper 60s and increasing cloud cover.

This weekend, a warm front will lift north, leading to highs back in the mid 70s Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Go ahead and plan on widespread rain Sunday as our next cold front moves in. We could even see a storm or two, but severe weather is not expected. We are also looking at the chance for wind gusts to reach 30 miles per hour on Sunday! If you have outdoor weekend plans, Saturday looks to be the much nicer day!

Sunday’s cold front will usher in another round of cooler air, dropping us from highs in the lower 70s on Sunday to the upper 50s on Monday and Tuesday. The cooler air will stick around through the middle of next week.

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

