Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Extremely rare leucistic alligator born at Gatorland

Leucistic alligators are the rarest genetic variation of the American alligator, according to...
Leucistic alligators are the rarest genetic variation of the American alligator, according to Gatorland.(Gatorland/Ken Guzzetti)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) – An extremely rare leucistic white alligator was born this week at Gatorland in Florida.

“For the first time since a nest of leucistic alligators was discovered in the swamps of Louisiana 36 years ago, we have the first birth of a solid white alligator ever recorded from those original alligators. This is beyond “rare,” it is absolutely extraordinary,” Gatorland’s President and CEO Mark McHugh said in a statement.

According to McHugh, the new baby female leucistic alligator and her normal-colored brother, born to parents Jeyan and Ashley, weigh 96 grams and are currently 49 cm long.

Veterinarians at Gatorland gave the new gators an A+ on their recent check-ups and said they eat bite-size pieces of raw chicken and croc chow pellets.

“These are incredibly special animals in the reptile world, and we are being very careful with their safety and security,” McHugh said.

Leucistic alligators are the rarest genetic variation of the American alligator, according to Gatorland.

While albino alligators have a complete loss of pigment and pink eyes, leucism in alligators causes white coloration, but they often have patches of normal coloration on their skin.

Gatorland also explained leucistic alligators have blue eyes.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Talmadge Bridge
Search continues for 3rd ID soldier that was in crisis on the Talmadge Bridge
Claudia Rodriguez
Wayne Co. woman arrested and charged with killing her husband
Ashley Wood
Savannah officer reinstated, demoted to civilian position with city after being fired over 2021 murder case
Edward Lawrence Sr. turned 103 on Nov. 29.
Man celebrating 103rd birthday says he lived so long because he ‘minded his own business’
Man indicted by federal grand jury after making bomb threats toward 2 places in Savannah

Latest News

Senate Republicans demand border concessions in exchange for aid to Ukraine
FILE - Abortion rights demonstrators attend a rally at the Texas state Capitol in Austin,...
Texas judge grants pregnant woman permission to get an abortion despite state’s ban
Chris Christie, Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy during the fourth GOP...
Four candidates face off in fourth GOP presidential debate
Cayden Denny, 3, is survived by his mother, father, and older sister Chloe.
‘I tried my best to save him’: Mom recalls chasing after 3-year-old before he was hit by car
Four candidates face off in fourth GOP presidential debate