Georgia lawmakers pass new maps | Judge to rule on them soon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thousands of metro Atlanta and Georgia voters have been officially drawn into new congressional and legislative districts.

State lawmakers took the final step Thursday in approving the new maps after a federal judge struck down the old ones as unconstitutional.

The Georgia House of Representatives approved the proposed new congressional map, completing the final task of the special session called by Gov. Brian Kemp after U.S. District Court Judge Steven Jones ruled the old ones failed to meet standards from the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Kemp has until Friday, Nov. 7, to sign them into law.

Jones has also set a Dec. 20, 2023, hearing on the new ones. He could decide at that time whether the new maps meet the federal legal standards. If he decides they don’t, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is requesting he appoint a special master to draw yet another set.

In a Dec. 6, 2023, court filing, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said the General Assembly “acted with dispatch” after Jones’ earlier ruling that found the 2021 maps unconstitutional. “In order to ensure an orderly 2024 election process, this Court should set a short process for review of the plans,” Carr’s filing said.

If Jones finds the new maps unsatisfactory, Carr’s filing asked for the appointment of a special master to draw any maps no later than Jan. 16, 2024.

Both the House and Senate have also approved new state legislative maps.

SEE: PROPOSED NEW HOUSE AND SENATE MAPS State House districts State Senate districts

One side effect of the new voting lines has been the combination of districts. Three pairs of state House Democrats and one set of House Republicans will have to campaign against one another.

Rep. Sam Park (D-Lawrenceville), who is also the minority whip, would have to run against fellow Lawrenceville Democrat Rep. Gregg Kennard. Rep. Teri Anulewicz, (D-Smyrna) would find herself running a primary against fellow Smyrna Democrat Rep. Doug Stoner. Rep. Saira Draper (D-Atlanta) would have to do the same against Democratic colleague Rep. Becky Evans, also of Atlanta.

On the Republican side, Rep. Beth Camp (R-Concord) would have to run against colleague state Rep. David Knight of Griffin.

Democrats have accused Republicans of simply shuffling around Black voters to create more majority-Black districts, instead of creating new ones altogether. One public commenter at a committee meeting on the maps referred to the approach as “shuffling a well-worn deck of cards.”

Georgia’s old maps were drawn as the result of the 2020 U.S. Census; lawmakers are required by law to adopt new maps to reflect new population data. State lawmakers spent several harried weeks at the state capitol drawing the new maps, which were adopted along straight party lines.

Jones ordered lawmakers to draw two new Black-majority districts in the state Senate and five new Black-majority districts in the state House.

Georgia’s U.S. House delegation currently consists of eight Republicans and six Democrats.

