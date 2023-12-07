Sky Cams
Governor’s Office of Highway Safety advices safe driving as Thunder Task Force returns

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Law enforcement in Savannah are making sure the roads you drive on stay safe.

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety’s Thunder Task Team, Georgia State Patrol, and Savannah Police are teaming up for their Thunder Task Force Operation.

This is happening through Sunday morning.

Officers and troopers will be out targeting speeding, reckless driving, distracted driving, drunk and drug driving, no seat belt and more.

The agencies have an important message for drivers.

“Slow down, buckle up, don’t drive intoxicated and put that cellphone down and everybody should get where they’re going safely. And that’s our goal. Our goal for this weekend and from the 14th to the 1st of January is to not write a ticket. If we don’t write a ticket, that is because everybody is doing what they’re supposed to be doing,” said Powell Harrelson, the GOHS law enforcement coordinator.

The Governor’s office of Highway Safety also says they will have sobriety checkpoints in the Savannah-Chatham County area Friday and Saturday night.

