Hardeeville residents volunteer to help wrap presents for kids

HARDEEVILLE, Sc. (WTOC) - Thursday Hardeeville’s recreation center looked a little like Santa’s workshop but instead of elves, Hardeeville residents volunteered to wrap toys for the city’s children.

“It’s so heartwarming to see people come in, they donate their money to buy toys, and then donate their time,” said Mayor Harry Williams.

Mayor Williams, who happens to have some connections with Santa, drove around Hardeeville neighborhoods yesterday to pick up the donations. Now they’ll be given out to Hardeeville Elementary and Middle School, as well as churches in the area.

The ‘Wrap Party’ wasn’t always this large, it started with some humble beginnings about around nine years ago.

“This is something that I have been doing since the inception. We started out with five ladies wrapping gifts in a classroom at Hardeeville elementary school, so it’s grown to this marvelous gift that we have today,” said Carolyn Kassel, a Hardeeville resident and a former city council member.

Whether volunteers were there since day one, or this is their first time… the sentiment is shared among all volunteers. While receiving gifts is always great, it feels just as good to give.

“It’s wonderful to be able to help our community, just makes you feel like you did something good for others that needed help,” said volunteer Marie Kelleman.

This year, every student at Hardeeville Elementary and Middle School are getting toys.

