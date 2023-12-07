No injuries reported in Thursday morning shed fire

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - No one was injured in a fire that happened Thursday morning in Savannah.

Savannah Fire Department responded to a call around 9 a.m. on Winding Way.

When first responders arrived, they found a shed behind a house in flames.

Neighbors already helped an elderly woman that lived in the home out to safety.

The fire was put out but there’s no word on what caused it at this time.

