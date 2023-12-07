Sky Cams
Savannah City Council approves budget for 2024

City of Savannah
City of Savannah(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah City Council has voted to approve the $560 million 2024 budget.

It’s nearly $70 million more than the budget for 2023. City leaders say tax rate increases are not included but, you might have to pay more for some utilities.

As part of it, $13 million will go towards pay increases for city employees which includes police and fire departments.

The average salary will go from $47,000 to $54,000 a year.

It also includes $3 million for drainage improvements, $6 million for street and sidewalk projects, plus $12 million for neighborhood mobility and housing support.

