Savannah City Council approves budget for 2024

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah City Council has voted to approve the $560 million 2024 budget.

It’s nearly $70 million more than the budget for 2023. City leaders say tax rate increases are not included but, you might have to pay more for some utilities.

As part of it, $13 million will go towards pay increases for city employees which includes police and fire departments.

The average salary will go from $47,000 to $54,000 a year.

It also includes $3 million for drainage improvements, $6 million for street and sidewalk projects, plus $12 million for neighborhood mobility and housing support.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.