SCCPSS board of education holds off on vote to approve rezoning proposal

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The growing Savannah-Chatham County Public School board decided to hold off on a vote to approve a rezoning proposal that would have sent students from new schools.

The proposal has had many students and parents worried about what next year would look like for them.

WTOC has covered several meetings involving this new rezoning plan from when it was first proposed back in November, specifically on how it will affect Gould Elementary.

The original plan called to shut it down and rezone the entire student body. Many of those parents continued to say they felt as if their voices were not being heard.

However, Superintendent Denise Watts presented a new plan with a compromise.

“While it wasn’t perfect, at least it kept us open.”

Parents and faculty at Gould Elementary have voiced their concerns from the moment that they were told there was a possibility of the school closing. At Wednesday night’s meeting, Superintendent Watts presented a version of her Long Range Facility Plan with Gould remaining open.

“We listened. We learned. We did not respond to every email because there were so many, but we were listening intently. Your board member was involved and we came up with a compromise that we hope and believe is a win-win,” said Dr. Watts.

Watt’s compromise is to keep Gould open but cut back its student body to lower its capacity.

“493 students would remain in Gould while new Hampstead K-8, which has a capacity of 1,500 students, would take the 394 students that are coming from Gould.”

A compromise that parents aren’t fully behind, but are thankful that their cries to stay open have been heard.

“Unfortunately, a good portion of our students are not able to stay in Gould even with that new proposal but I do understand because we are way over capacity,” said parent Kelly Graham

While some Gould parents are at ease, some New Hampstead High School parents and students fear how the possible rezoning for them will affect scholarships and social changes.

“As an athlete, I and at least seven other kids on my football team are scheduled to be rezoned, starting spot, gone,” said Eli Young, a sophomore at New Hampstead.

Another parent said, “as expected, it took some time to get adjusted to new uniforms, new bell scheduled, and things like that but everyone has finally settled including parents who have to rearrange their schedules just for us to be told to do it again.”

“Are we going to get moved again? Because it’s exhausting!”

Ultimately, the school board did decide that the Long Range Facility Plan could use more consideration and chose not to vote on its approval or denial Wednesday night pushing that decision back to the January meeting.

