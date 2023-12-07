SCCPSS superintendent discusses decision to postpone vote on rezoning plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public school system’s superintendent speaking about postponing a rezoning plan that would move hundreds of students to different schools.

On Thursday, Superintendent Dr. Denise Watts explained that the district wants to go back to the drawing board and hear from the community more. Although the Long-Range Facilities plan did not get a vote Wednesday night, Dr. Watts says some parts of the plan, like fixing overcrowding, were good ideas.

She also said that the plan would improve safety, save money, and help students learn better. Parents and students at Thursday night’s meeting voiced concerns, leading to the school system’s decision to hold off on voting.

Dr. Watts said the district has already begun working on alternatives and is ready to hear from the community as soon as next week at the district 7 town hall.

“We will present some additional options, some that we’ve already generated. Help parents see pros and cons of both. Get their voice around those potential options. Listen to them to see if they have additional options, and just try to see what resonates with people the most as we walk out of the room,” said Dr. Watts.

Next week’s town hall will be held at West Chatham Middle School from 6 to 7:30 pm.

