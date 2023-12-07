Students at Hodge Elementary compete in Spelling Bee

Sky Cams
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Students at Hodge Elementary School in Savannah being put to the test Thursday.

24 fourth and fifth graders took part in the school spelling bee. The students went through numerous knockout rounds.

Eventually the last two contestants standing were Scarlett Say and Sheleia Norris, with Say eventually winning the contest that both say was nerve wracking.

“The nervousness is still there about 5-percent, but I’m really happy that I won,” said Say.

“I’m really proud of myself for earning second, even though I could have got first, I’m still proud that I was able to get inside a place,” said Norris.

WTOC’s Mike Cihla was one of the pronouncers at the spelling bee Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

