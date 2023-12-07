Sky Cams
Teenager indicted for murder by Chatham Co. grand jury

Travis Washington
Travis Washington(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County grand jury has indicted a teenage murder suspect who police say led them on an intense manhunt this fall.

Travis Washington faces five counts including felony and malice murder.

He’s accused of shooting and killing Rashad Goodine on September 4th.

Chatham Police say that shooting happened near the intersection of Bismark and LaRoche Avenues.

A few days later, authorities did a large-scale search for Washington when they could not find him while serving a search warrant.

He was captured the next day in downtown Savannah.

