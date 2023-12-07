Sky Cams
Wreaths Across America
UPS driver goes the extra mile to move Amazon packages out of the rain on family’s porch

A delivery driver in upstate New York is being credited with going the extra mile. (Source: Two Buttons Deep/@amyruthmurray /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (Gray News) – A delivery driver in upstate New York is being credited with going the extra mile.

Home surveillance video shows a UPS driver delivering packages in the rain to a home in Saratoga Springs on Dec. 1.

The driver places the two large packages he was delivering on the home’s covered porch.

However, as he is leaving, he notices six previously delivered Amazon packages that had been left out in the rain.

Without hesitation, the driver is seen picking up the packages in one large stack and moving them to the covered porch, safe from the weather.

“Shout out to all the delivery drivers going above and beyond this holiday season,” the video’s caption reads in a Facebook post.

