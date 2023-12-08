Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Cat named Spirit adopted by officer after being found at airport

Spirit the cat is now acclimating to house life after being rescued from an airport's...
Spirit the cat is now acclimating to house life after being rescued from an airport's long-term parking lot.(Allegheny County Police Department via Facebook)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) - A stray cat is getting all the love at their long-term home after being found in the long-term parking lot of an airport.

The cat, now called Spirit, was initially found by an airport employee who contacted the Allegheny County Police Department, according to the police department.

Officers were able to catch Spirit and quickly realized she was malnourished and in need of veterinary care.

One of the officers, Officer Edward Watts, volunteered to take Spirit in and get her the care she needed.

It was discovered that Spirit had underlying health issues, but Allegheny police said she is now expected to make a full recovery and is acclimating well to her new home with Officer Watts’ family.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people, including deputy, injured in crash in Liberty County
Talmadge Bridge
Search continues for 3rd ID soldier that was in crisis on the Talmadge Bridge
Ogeechee Road closed
One killed in crash on Ogeechee Road between Buckhalter, Dean Forest
Ashley Wood
Savannah officer reinstated, demoted to civilian position with city after being fired over 2021 murder case
Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after items stolen from church’s Nativity scene
Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after items stolen from church’s Nativity scene

Latest News

Multi-day closure set to impact Dean Forest Road, I-16 interchange
Multi-day closure set to impact Dean Forest Road, I-16 interchange
Ethan Crumbley stands with his attorneys Paulette Loftin, left, and Amy Hopp, Friday, Dec. 8,...
Michigan teen gets life in prison for Oxford High School attack
Multi-day closure set to impact Dean Forest Road, I-16 interchange
Multi-day closure set to impact Dean Forest Road, I-16 interchange
Shalena Cook Jones
Chatham Co. DA signs consent order for failing to submit reports on campaign contributions, financial records
Los Angeles Angels TV play-by-play announcer Patrick O'Neal, right, poses with his father,...
Actor Ryan O’Neal dies at 82