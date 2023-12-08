Chatham Co. DA signs consent order for failing to submit reports on campaign contributions, financial records

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia State Ethics Commission made its way to Savannah on Friday. A couple of items on the agenda dealt with our area, including one involving Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones.

District Attorney Jones signed a kind of settlement called a consent order for failing to submit financial reports related to campaign contributions and personal financial records. The consent order acknowledges the mistake and agrees some fines will need to be paid.

The commission approved the consent order, but not without some hesitation.

Commissioners were worried that if they approved Friday’s consent order, they would not be able to file more in the future if Jones did the same thing again.

“I want to know that if we approve this consent order today, what exactly does that preclude the commission from doing in the future?” Ethics Commission Chair James D. Kreyenbuhl said.

Commissioners went back and forth and clarified that if Jones doesn’t file the proper reports in the future, they can start new penalties for it.

“The line is drawn at June 30th, 2023. Any violation that occurs after that, we never alleged anything, and therefore we have the right to file additional complaints,” said David Emadi, with the State Ethics Commission.

After confirming that statement multiple times, the commission made its 5-1 decision.

WTOC reached out to the District Attorney’s office for comments about Friday’s decision and is still waiting to hear back.

